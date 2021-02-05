Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.23. Quhuo shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Quhuo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quhuo Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.