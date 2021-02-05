Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,765. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

