Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Radian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RDN. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 861.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 289,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radian Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

