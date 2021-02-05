Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RL opened at $107.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.26, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.37.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

