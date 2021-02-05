RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €650.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €521.18 ($613.16).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €825.00 ($970.59) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €762.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €664.29.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.