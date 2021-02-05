RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F)’s (RAA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €521.18 ($613.16).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) stock opened at €825.00 ($970.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €762.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €664.29. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

