RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.89. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 139,831 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

In other news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

