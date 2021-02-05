Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $42,178.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00238605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,042,880,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

