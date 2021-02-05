Raymond James Raises Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.00

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.72.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

TSE:CR opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders have bought 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 in the last three months.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.