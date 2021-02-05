Raymond James Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $9.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

