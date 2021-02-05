RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after buying an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,084,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.94. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

