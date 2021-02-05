RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.68. 31,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $189.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,419 shares of company stock worth $7,271,510 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

