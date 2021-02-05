RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after buying an additional 633,513 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $80.61. 8,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.