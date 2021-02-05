RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.97. 13,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

