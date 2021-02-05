Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of RC opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $681.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

