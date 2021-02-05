Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

RLGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RLGY opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,370 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth $235,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

