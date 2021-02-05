RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

RP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

