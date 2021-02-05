Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $1.04. Reed’s shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 8,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

