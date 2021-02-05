Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.98 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

