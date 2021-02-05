Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 773,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.