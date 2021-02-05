Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $112,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $75,117.15.

Shares of RLMD opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

