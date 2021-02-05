Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.25 ($39.12).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €38.36 ($45.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.13. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault SA (RNO.PA)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.