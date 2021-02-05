Request Trading Up 49.1% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Request has a market cap of $56.81 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01292081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.60 or 0.06706032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

