Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.