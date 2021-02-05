Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Contura Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Contura Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Contura Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Get Contura Energy alerts:

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CTRA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Contura Energy has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $244.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Contura Energy by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Contura Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Contura Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Contura Energy by 148.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Contura Energy during the first quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.