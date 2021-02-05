Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 272,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

