Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

NYSE:LAC opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,385 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

