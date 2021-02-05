Research Analysts Set Expectations for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

NYSE ABG opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.