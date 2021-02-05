Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zurich Insurance Group AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

