Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $351.76

Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $351.76 and traded as low as $330.00. Restore plc (RST.L) shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 187,291 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 374.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.71 million and a PE ratio of 187.78.

Restore plc (RST.L) Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Restore plc (RST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore plc (RST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.