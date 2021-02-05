Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,489,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,801,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

