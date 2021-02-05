Revain (REV) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.09 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Revain has a market capitalization of $992.11 million and $8.09 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.