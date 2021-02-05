Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €102.00 by Independent Research

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €102.00 ($120.00) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.82 ($119.79).

RHM stock opened at €89.94 ($105.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.68. Rheinmetall AG has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52 week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

