Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RELL opened at $6.29 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.