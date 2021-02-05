Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $206,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

