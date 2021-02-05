Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 37,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

