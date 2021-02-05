Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 199,491 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 161,331 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

