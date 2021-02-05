Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $77.52 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

