Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Plains GP worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.