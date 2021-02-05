Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB opened at $80.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,620.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Melius started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

