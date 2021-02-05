Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.01 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $44,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

