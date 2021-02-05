Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 257.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 143,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $43.88 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

