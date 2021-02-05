Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 765,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

