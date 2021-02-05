Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 906 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $387.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

