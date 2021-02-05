Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 445.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,611 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

