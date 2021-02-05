Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,501 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,550 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Yelp worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 319,174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 170,645 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -204.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

