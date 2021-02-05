Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.75 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.