Roth Capital Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $340.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEDG. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $300.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.50. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

