Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$315.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$310.00 to C$315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$255.82.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$216.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$214.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.47.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

