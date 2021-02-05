Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $186.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $188.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.80.

Shares of SGEN opened at $165.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.42. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders have sold a total of 146,664 shares of company stock worth $26,841,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Seagen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

